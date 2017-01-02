Coach Avram Grant Focused On Winning African Cup...Names 26 man squad for camping in UAE

Ghana’s Israeli coach Avram Grant has revealed his plans of winning the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Speaking to the media at a Press Conference where he allowed the PRO / Communications Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Dara to name a 26 man provisional list, he said it was not easy selecting the team as all the players called were performing well.

“it was not east to name the 26man squad, and we must commend all the players” he said.

Coach Grant who defended the list said some players can play in different positions and that was an advantage.

According to Grant, the final squad of 23 players for Gabon 2017 would be announced four days to the tournament.

He said his main concern is to go to Gabon and win the cup, after placing second at the last event in 2015 in Equatorial Guinea.

“I know there are 26 million coaches in Ghana, with every one having his or her team, but I can assure you that this is the best team for Ghana and we are going to win. We have the winning mentality and we are going to win” he said.

Coach Grant hinted that he is very positive, and never thinking of failure.

“I want to think success” he expressed.

Answering questions from the media, he said he does not want to divide the team into local and foreign based players as every Ghanaian playing well anywhere is qualified to play for the Black Stars.

Coach Grant gave his criteria for calling players as quality, desire to play for the national team, mentality and personality.

The President of the GFA Kwesi Nyantekyi expressed confidence in the coach and assured him of support to go and win the cup.

He also gave reasons why the Black Stars would be camping at Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates as the climate is favorable with excellent training and hotel facilities.

The GFA President said Ghana will play friendly matches on January 7 and 10, 2017, but could not mention the opponents.

He revealed that the players are very happy and committed to winning to make names for themselves and the nation.

He called for support and unity as Ghanaians with one winning spirit for victory to be on the side of the Black Stars.

The 26-man list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Adam Kwarasey (Rosenborg, Norway) Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Andy Yiadom (Barnsley, England), Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), (John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece), Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England), Ebenezer Ofori (AIK Stockholm, Sweden), Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria), Joseph Larweh Attamah (Ba?ak?ehir, Turkey)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahli, UAE) Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England), Abdul-Majeed Waris (Lorient, France), Andre Ayew (West Ham, England), Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion, Switzerland), Bernard Tekpetey (Schalke, Germany), Rahpael Dwamena (Austria Lustenau, Austria).

By Sammy Heywood Okine





15826229 1317156565013052 720665384910451237 N





15826294 1317221585006550 1183074892406506782 N