Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 2 January 2017 21:57 CET

Kwesi Nyantakyi blames Nii Lante Vanderpuye for Ghana’s inability to beat Uganda

By  El-Amisty Nobo

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi has labelled outgoing Minister for Youth and Sports (Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye) as a causative agent in Ghana’s poor start to the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking to the media at the conference room of the GFA on Monday, January 2, 2017, Mr. Nyantakyi alleged that Nii Lante Vanderpuye held a marathon meeting (two – three hours) with the playing body discussing about their winning bonuses ahead of the game against the Cranes of Uganda.

According to the GFA President, the management committee members of the Black Stars were not even invited to take part in the said meeting.

“I’m not saying that is the only reason why we couldn’t beat Uganda but it’s one of the reasons why we couldn’t win that particular game,” Kwesi Nyantakyi said.

The Black Stars were held to a goalless draw game by Uganda at the Tamale Sports Stadium in a match that Ghana needed a win to boost its chances of qualifying to the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Follow Amisty on twitter @ElAmistyNobo
Email: [email protected]

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

When God wants to humiliate you He harden your heart.
By: Adwoa H
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img