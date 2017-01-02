Ghana winger Christian Atsu late substitute in Newcastle defeat ahead of AFCON departure

Ghana ace Christian Atsu was a late substitute for Newcastle in their painful 1-0 away defeat to Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship on Monday ahead of his departure to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Charlie Melgrew scored the only goal of the game for the Rovers in the 74th minute which proved to be the winner.

Astu, who has found a purple patch form in recent outings for the Magpies came on for French international Yohann Gouffran in the 85th minute to help salvage a point but the move proved futile.

It was his late game for Newcastle ahead of his departure to the UAE for Ghana's pre-Africa Cup of Nations camp in Al Ain.

Astu is expected to join the Ghana Black Stars camp by Wednesday to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations after being named in coach Avram Grant's 26-man provisional squad list.

He is among the seven players who were permitted by the Ghana FA to delay their arrival for the Africa Cup of Nations camp in Al Ain.

