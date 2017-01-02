Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Cup of Nations | 2 January 2017 21:09 CET

Ghana winger Christian Atsu late substitute in Newcastle defeat ahead of AFCON departure

Ghana ace Christian Atsu was a late substitute for Newcastle in their painful 1-0 away defeat to Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship on Monday ahead of his departure to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Charlie Melgrew scored the only goal of the game for the Rovers in the 74th minute which proved to be the winner.

Astu, who has found a purple patch form in recent outings for the Magpies came on for French international Yohann Gouffran in the 85th minute to help salvage a point but the move proved futile.

It was his late game for Newcastle ahead of his departure to the UAE for Ghana's pre-Africa Cup of Nations camp in Al Ain.

Astu is expected to join the Ghana Black Stars camp by Wednesday to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations after being named in coach Avram Grant's 26-man provisional squad list.

He is among the seven players who were permitted by the Ghana FA to delay their arrival for the Africa Cup of Nations camp in Al Ain.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Cup of Nations

"Movies are the magic of cooperation, skill & vision, made manifest."
By: Abby Willowroot
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img