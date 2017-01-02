Afcon 2017: Leicester's Jeff Schlupp is left out of Ghana's squad

Ghana coach Avram Grant named a provisional 26-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon on Monday, with Leicester City's Jeff Schlupp a surprise omission.

Schlupp's Leicester team-mate Daniel Amartey was included as was another English Premier League player, Andre 'Dede' Ayew of West Ham.

Aston Villa's Jordan Ayew - Andre's brother - was one of three English Championship players named, alongside Christian Atsu of Newcastle and Andy Diadom of Barnsley.

There was no place for Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah who was struggling to make the cut following a series of knee injuries.

The Black Stars will now go to the United Arab Emirates for a training camp from where Grant will reveal his final squad of 23 by the 4 January deadline.

The tournament kicks off in Gabon on 14 January.

Ghana will be based in Port-Gentil where they will face Mali, Egypt and Uganda in Group D.

The Black Stars' first match will be against Uganda on 17 January.