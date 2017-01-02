Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Cup of Nations | 2 January 2017 21:09 CET

AFCON 2017: Togo squad land in Senegal on presidential jet for preparations

AFCON-bound Togo led by former Arsenal and Real Madrid star Emmanuel Adebayor arrived Monday morning on board a presidential jet for a training camp in Dakar, Senegal.

The Hawks of Togo touched down at the LSS Airport in Dakar by 1800 GMT.

Togo President Faure Gnassingbe released his official jet to fly the country's football team to Senegal, where they will train before they head out to Gabon for the Nations Cup.

For Gabon 2017, Togo are drawn alongside defending champions Cote d'Ivoire, DR Congo and Morocco.

Togo coach is the vastly experienced Claude Le Roy, who led Congo Brazzaville to the last eight of the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Cup of Nations

Never increase, beyond what is necessary, the number of words required to explain anything
By: William of Ockham (1
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img