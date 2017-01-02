Grant Names A 26-man Squad For Afcon 2017

Accra, Jan 2, GNA - Black Stars Coach, Avram Grant has named a 26-man provisional squad to represent Ghana at the 2017 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon, which commences on January 14, 2017.

The coach in a press conference revealed that it has not been easy trying to fix a good and competent squad for the tournament.

Captain Asamoah leads the side that will begin an 11-day training tour in the UAE before travelling to Gabon on January 13 for the competition.

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Adam Kwarasey (Rosenborg, Norway) Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Andy Yiadom (Barnsley, England), Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), (John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain) Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece), Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England), Ebenezer Ofori (AIK Stockholm, Sweden), Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria), Joseph Larweh Attamah (Ba?ak?ehir, Turkey)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahli, UAE) Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England), Abdul-Majeed Waris (Lorient, France), Andre Ayew (West Ham, England), Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion, Switzerland), Bernard Tekpetey (Schalke, Germany), Rahpael Dwamena (Austria Lustenau, Austria)

In attendance were Mr. Nana Bayin Einsten, member of the executive committee; Mr. Wilfred Osei Kweku, Kwasi Nyantekyi, president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie vice president of GFA, Jones Alhassan Abu, member of Black stars management committee, Isaac Addo, acting general secretary of GFA GNA

By Angela Ayimbire