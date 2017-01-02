Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Cup of Nations | 2 January 2017 17:11 CET

AFCON 2017:Ghana coach snubs Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghana coach Avram Grant has decided against bringing back experienced midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari to his team that will be play in the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

There were heavy calls for the inclusion of the duo who have not played for Ghana in the last two years after disciplinary actions were taken against them.

Both players were bundled out of the World Cup to be staged in Brazil in 2014 though Muntari has apologized for his actions.

Boateng who now plays for Las Palmas has stated his desire to return though he is yet to apologize.

At this stage Avram Grant has named a provisional 26-man squad on Monday without the two.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Cup of Nations

Don't bother just to be better than your contemporaries or predecessors. Try to be better than yourself.
By: A.C. Acquah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img