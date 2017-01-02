AFCON 2017:Ghana coach snubs Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghana coach Avram Grant has decided against bringing back experienced midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari to his team that will be play in the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

There were heavy calls for the inclusion of the duo who have not played for Ghana in the last two years after disciplinary actions were taken against them.

Both players were bundled out of the World Cup to be staged in Brazil in 2014 though Muntari has apologized for his actions.

Boateng who now plays for Las Palmas has stated his desire to return though he is yet to apologize.

At this stage Avram Grant has named a provisional 26-man squad on Monday without the two.

