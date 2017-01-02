Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
2017 AFCON: Nuru Sulley tips Black Stars for Afcon glory despite exclusion from Ghana squad

Alanyaspor workaholic defender Nuru Sulley has tipped the BlackbStars to the 2017 Afcon trophy despite his exclusion from the squad.

The in-form Turkey-based defender was named in the provisional 30-man squad by Avram Grant and trained with the side for four days at the Acquainas Park.

But the Israeli trainer omitted him from the 26-man squad to commence camping in Dubai ahead of the kickoff of the 2017 Afcon in Gabon.

And the former Hearts defender who holds no hard feelings for being snubbed insists Ghana can win the trophy.

"There are many Ghanaian players all over the world and whoever is called is capable of playing. Let's allow the coach to do his job. He thinks those are the right players and we must support them," Nuru told GHANAsoccernet.com a few minutes after the 26-man list was announced.

"Ghana has a great team that is capable of winning the trophy. We should be able yo win it this time and I am convinced that the coach will be able to put together a good team to win the tournament," he added.

Ghana lost the trophy to Ivory Coast at the 2015 tournament in Equatorial Guinea through penalties and Nuru insists this is the time for the Black Stars to win it.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

