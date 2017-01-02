AFCON 2017: Blow for Ghana as dithering Ghana star Kwadow Asamoah has been left out of Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana have been dealt a huge blow of having to leave out Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah from their Africa Cup of Nations provisional list of 26.

The Juventus midfielder is coming from an injury that has kept him out of action for almost a year.

The explosive midfielder will however not be part of the Ghana's team as he looks to fight for his position at club.

Asamoah until his injury was a key member of the national team but his injury has dulled his sharpness and now his absence will be a massive blow to the national team.

