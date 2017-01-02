Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Cup of Nations | 2 January 2017 15:04 CET

AFCON 2017: Blow for Ghana as dithering Ghana star Kwadow Asamoah has been left out of Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana have been dealt a huge blow of having to leave out Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah from their Africa Cup of Nations provisional list of 26.

The Juventus midfielder is coming from an injury that has kept him out of action for almost a year.

The explosive midfielder will however not be part of the Ghana's team as he looks to fight for his position at club.

Asamoah until his injury was a key member of the national team but his injury has dulled his sharpness and now his absence will be a massive blow to the national team.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Cup of Nations

Use what you have to run toward your best - that's how I now live my life.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img