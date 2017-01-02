Ghana to open AFCON training camp in the UAE on Wednesday

A 26-man squad is expected to open pre-tournament camping in UAE City Training Camp on Wednesday.

All 26 players named by Ghana coach Avram Grant are expected to report to the Al Ain training base.

Eight (8) players who did not train with the squad including Leicester City's Daniel Amartey, Christian Atsu, Andy Yiadom, Andre and Jordan Ayew, Adam Kwarasey, Thomas Partey and Asamoah Gyan will all join the squad in the UAE.

The former Chelsea and West Ham United manager announced a 26-man squad to train in Al Ain's UAE City training Camp.

Grant named Barnsley's Andy Yiadom, striker Raphael Dwamena and Schalke 04's Bernard Tekpetey to join usual faces.

Ghana won silver medal at the last edition of the competition after losing on penalties to the Ivory Coast in the final.

