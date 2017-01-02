Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Cup of Nations | 2 January 2017 15:04 CET

Ghana to be based in Al Ain's UAE City training grounds for AFCON camping

The Black Stars will be based in Al Ain's UAE City training grounds for the AFCON 2017 camping.

Ghana head coach Avram Grant named a 26-man squad that will pitch camp in the UAE on Wednesday.

Grant named Barnsley's Andy Yiadom, striker Raphael Dwamena and Schalke 04's Bernard Tekpetey to join usual faces.

Al Gharafa defender Rashid Sumaila, Turkey-based Nuru Suley and Ghana Premier League Most Valuable Player Latif Blessing were all dropped from the 26-man squad.

Eight (8) players who did not train with the squad including Leicester City's Daniel Amartey, Christian Atsu, Andy Yiadom, Andre and Jordan Ayew, Adam Kwarasey, Thomas Partey and Asamoah Gyan will all join the squad in the UAE.

Ghana won silver medal at the last edition of the competition after losing on penalties to the Ivory Coast in the final.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Cup of Nations

THERE is NO Need and there is NO PLACE Here to JUDGE anyone. Just go along and fill your SOUL with reading the LORD,s word.
By: Ernest Yeboah-Afari.
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img