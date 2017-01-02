Ghana to be based in Al Ain's UAE City training grounds for AFCON camping

The Black Stars will be based in Al Ain's UAE City training grounds for the AFCON 2017 camping.

Ghana head coach Avram Grant named a 26-man squad that will pitch camp in the UAE on Wednesday.

Grant named Barnsley's Andy Yiadom, striker Raphael Dwamena and Schalke 04's Bernard Tekpetey to join usual faces.

Al Gharafa defender Rashid Sumaila, Turkey-based Nuru Suley and Ghana Premier League Most Valuable Player Latif Blessing were all dropped from the 26-man squad.

Eight (8) players who did not train with the squad including Leicester City's Daniel Amartey, Christian Atsu, Andy Yiadom, Andre and Jordan Ayew, Adam Kwarasey, Thomas Partey and Asamoah Gyan will all join the squad in the UAE.

Ghana won silver medal at the last edition of the competition after losing on penalties to the Ivory Coast in the final.

