West Ham star Andre Ayew lauds Andy Carroll as a 'top striker'

West Ham United star Andre Ayew has hailed England forward Andy Carroll as a top striker for the London side.

According to Andre Ayew, he is is looking to build on his partnership with 'top striker' Andy Carroll when West Ham United hope to maintain their impressive run in the new year.

The pair each scored in the Hammers' 4-1 Boxing Day win at Swansea City - Ayew his first goal for the Club - and look set to work together again as they into the new year.

The duo are making up for lost time after both were ruled out of the early months of the season by injury, but the signs are that Ayew and Carroll could cause top-flight defences plenty of problems in the future.

'To be honest, Andy is a top striker,' Ayew confirmed to the club's website.

'He's been here at the club for a while and the guys know how to use him and play with him.

"For me, it's new and I'm learning but it's great because his quality is there and he helps the whole squad.

The Ghana deputy skipper says he is hoping the former Liverpool striker continues to score.

"Hopefully he can continue playing the way he is playing and scoring the goals he is scoring," he added.

West Ham lost by a lone goal to champions Leicester City on New Year Eve e ding their three matches unbeaten record.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com