Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom gets Ghana call-up for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Barnsley star Andy Yiadom is a surprise inclusion in Ghana's provisional 26-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The full back cum winger was handed his maiden call-up last month for Ghana's crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier at Egypt.

But he was an unused substitute in the 2-0 defeat at the Military Stadium in Alexandria.

Yiadom has made 22 appearances including 19 starts for the Championship side this season so far.

The 25-year-old would like to follow in the footsteps of striker Kwesi Appiah who was surprisingly named in squad for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations finals and went on to excel at the tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

