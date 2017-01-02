Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
2 January 2017

2017 AFCON: Ghana star Andre Ayew admits leaving for Afcon provokes mixed feelings for him

West Ham United man Andre Ayew has disclosed that his departure for the 2017 Afcon to represent Ghana is provoking mixed feelings as he lives his country and at the same time would love to play for his club side.

According to him, the Afcon has always been a dream tournament for him but his departure is obviously a source of worry for him as he leaves the London side.

'The Africa Cup of Nations is coming and it has been part of my dreams since I was a kid,' the 27-year-old said.

'We have been very close to winning it and hopefully one day we are going to bring this trophy home," he added.

'It would have been good to stay at the Club, but wearing my national colours is something I dreamt of when I was young and I am always proud and I will do everything I can for my nation.

'It's difficult to leave the Club, too, but we have great players and hopefully West Ham will do well after my absence," he concluded.

