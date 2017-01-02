Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Cup of Nations | 2 January 2017 13:54 CET

SHOCKER: Ghana drop Leicester City ace Jeffrey Schlupp for AFCON 2017

Ghana coach Avram Grant has overlooked Leicester City versatile defender Jeffrey Schlupp for his squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 23-year-old has been excluded from a 26-man provisional squad released by the Israeli gaffer.

Schlupp, capped 13 times by the Black Stars, has suffered the fate for his lack of regular game by at the King Power Stadium.

Defender Baba Rahman, who is playing as a loanee at German Bundesliga side Schalke 04 from English side Chelsea, has been preferred to the Hamburg-born.

Baba's rating in attacking options supported by his recent fine form has compelled the Israeli to expelled the Leicester man.

The former German U19 player earned his maiden Ghana call up in November 2011.

