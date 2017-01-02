West Ham star Andre Ayew insists they are growing in confidence despite loss to Leicester City

Despite losing by a lone goal to Premier League defending champions Leicester City on New Year eve, Andre Ayew insists West Ham United are growing in confidence following their stupendous show in their previous matches.

The Hammers were looking to pick their fourth straight win against Leicester City but their three matches unbeaten record was halted at the King Power Stadium.

'Our recent wins have brought a lot of confidence. We beat Burnley and Hull in a difficult way, then we beat Swansea by putting the ball on the ground, playing football and scoring four goals.

"We proved that we can play with different styles and win in different ways," Andre told the club's website.

'We are growing as a team and growing in confidence and we can win more games. Right now the confidence is high and hopefully it will stay high," he added.

