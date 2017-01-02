Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Cup of Nations | 2 January 2017 13:53 CET

Impressive top scoring ace Raphael Dwamena gets place in Ghana's AFCON squad

Red-hot striker Raphael Dwamena has been named in Ghana's provisional squad for pre-2017 Africa Cup of Nations training in UAE.

The 21-year-old ended the first half of the season with a rich-vein of scoring form after banging in 18 goals in 20 league appearances for Austrian second-tier side Austria Lustenau.

But the prodigious forward must prove his mettle when official training starts on Tuesday before the final squad is submitted to CAF on Thursday.

Dwamena won a lot of admirers when he trained with the team at the St Thomas Aquinas School Park after scoring beautiful goals.

He started his football at the defunct Sogakope Red Bull Academy before joining Red Bull Salzburg and then later played for FC Liefering.

