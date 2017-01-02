Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Cup of Nations | 2 January 2017 13:53 CET

Ghana Premier League best player Latif Blessing dropped from Africa Cup of Nations squad

Ghana Premier League MVP Latif Blessing failed to make the cut for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. 

The 17-goal striker in last season's Ghana Premier League failed to impress head coach Avram Grant after four days of training in Accra.

Grant named his provisional 26-man squad on Monday without the diminutive striker.

Blessing was tipped to make the grades and join the team that will emplane to UAE for a training tour.

LAZINESS IS THE PRACTICE AVAILED TO NOTHINGNESS
By: DANIEL LEE DARKO
