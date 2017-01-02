Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Cup of Nations | 2 January 2017 13:53 CET

Talented Sweden-based midfielder Ebenezer Ofori gets maiden Ghana call-up for AFCON

High-flying AIK Stockholm midfielder Ebenezer Ofori has received his first Black Stars call-up after being named in the provisional squad to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Ghana youth international scored three goals in 27 league appearances as AIK finished second in recently concluded season.

Ofori signed off the season by scoring the third goal in the 3-1 win over Kalmar last month.

The 21-year-old was crowned the best midfielder of the league for the 2015 season when he tallied 27 appearances.

He was named in the Team of the Season for the second consecutive time in his three-year stay at the club.

Ofori is a former New Edubiase United player and won the MTN FA Cup with the club in 2013.

