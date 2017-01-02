Avram Grant to travel to Al Ain camping with 26 players as Israeli whips his team into shape

Ghana coach Avram Grant will travel with his provisional 26 man squad on Monday to the UAE to finalize preparations for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Grant has been training with a large pool of players who have shown their readiness to represent their nation when the Africa Cup of Nations starts in Gabon.

England based Andre and Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Christian Atsu, Andy Yiadom and Asamoah Gyan will meet up with the team in Dubai.

The Stars trained for four days at the St. Thomas Aquinas school and are scheduled to take their preparations to the next level when they arrive in Dubai.

