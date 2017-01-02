Orlando Pirates strongman Edwin Gyimah named in Ghana squad despite accident injuries

Orlando Pirates defender Edwin Gyimah has been included in Ghana's provisional 26-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations despite concerns about his health.

He was involved in a serious car accident on Boxing Day and suffered minor cuts.

The centre back cum defensive midfielder crashed his Hyundai salon car into a taxi at his hometown in Obuasi.

But that did not prevent Gyimah from training with his international teammates in training at the St Thomas Aquinas Park.

He looked fit, covering every grass and scything into tackles on the training ground.

