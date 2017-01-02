Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Cup of Nations | 2 January 2017 13:51 CET

Nigeria-based goalkeeper Fatau Dauda dropped from Ghana's AFCON squad

Experienced goalkeeper Fatau Dauda could not make Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Dauda made a return to the team and trained with his colleagues at the St Thomas Aquinas School Park before the turn of the year but his efforts were deemed unsatisfactory.

The last time he played for the Black Stars in the game against Mauritius.

Dauda was seeking to making his fourth Africa Cup of Nations campaign and has featured at the last two.

He recently signed for Nigerian Premier League side Enyimba FC.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Cup of Nations

All faces have an honest look in sleep, only when they wake do good or evil show in them, good and Evil are nor qualities born in man more often than not, they arise from our Education
By: Suberu Salam
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img