AFCON 2017: Grant names 26 for UAE camping, five new players included

Ghana coach Avram Grant has named a 26-man provisional team for the Black Stars training tour of the United Arab Emirates ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Andre Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Jordan Ayew, Andy Yiadom, Thomas Partey, Christian Atsu, Adam Kwarasey and captain Asamoah Gyan will meet the team in Dubai.

For the players that trained here, our sources reveal coach Avram Grant has put defenders Nuru Sulley and Rashid Sumaila on Standby-the two players can only make the squad should Jonathan Mensah and Edwin Gyimah not passed fit.

Austria Lustenau striker Raphael Dwamena and sensational Schalke 04 Bernard Terkpetey have made the squad.

Another massive inclusion is Ebenezer Ofori of Swedish side AIK.

Several other players who all trained with the team including Ghana Premier League player of the season Latif Blessing, Godsway Donyo, David Accam and goalkeepers Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Fatau Duada have all been dropped.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports