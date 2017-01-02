PFAG Visits Black Stars At Training

Tony Baffoe, Executive Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association (PFAG) and ex skipper Stephen Appiah led other retired internationals, Yusif Chibsah and Ibrahim Tanko to visit the Black Stars non-residential training at the St Thomas Aquinas Park as they prepare for the 2017 African Nations Cup in Gabon.

The members of the Professionals Footballers Association of Ghana who have a special bond with the senior national team urged the Stars who would be selected to go all out and win the cup.

All the invited players who were training in Accra in the first phase of their pre-Africa Cup of Nations training showed traces of eagerness and readiness.

The Black Stars will leave for UAE on 02 January to continue preparations for the tournament.

Ghana coach Avram Grant will name his final 23-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, 02 January in Accra.

He will defend his selection when he faces the media at the Ghana FA secretariat at 11:00am.

The Israeli was initially expected to name his his squad on Saturday (tomorrow) but that has been rescheduled.

Players selected will embark on a 12-day tour of the United Arab Emirates for pre-tournament camping.

Grant has been training with 22 players since Wednesday at the St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School park in Accra.