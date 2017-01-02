Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
English side Brighton reveal reason for loaning out Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu

English Championship side Brighton have revealed that the lack of playing opportunities is the reason behind their decision to allow Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu to go out on loan in Holland.

Manu has joined top-tier Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday on loan until the end of the season.

"The form of our other strikers has made it hard for Elvis to get game-time," said manager Chris Hughton.

The former Netherlands Under-21 international, who switched nationality to play for Ghana, joined the Championship club from Feyenoord on a three-year contract in August 2015.

He has not started a league game for Brighton and spent two months of the 2015-16 season on loan at Huddersfield.

