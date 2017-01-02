Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Cup of Nations | 2 January 2017 09:27 CET

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah insists Black Stars have a good team to win 2017 AFCON title

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah is optimistic about the chances of the Black Stars at the 2017 AFCON, insisting Avram Grant has enough quality.

Grant is expected to announce a 23-man squad in a presser at the Ghana Football Association Headquarters in Accra on Monday morning.

Ghana are chasing for their fifth AFCON title and narrowly missed out on the last edition, losing on penalties to Ivory Coast in the final.

However Appiah who captained Ghana at two FIFA World Cup tournaments insists the side has enough quality despite concerns over depletion.

''I think we have a good team like we had in the last AFCON," Appiah said.

"I believe in the players we have i know you guys can make Ghana proud again.

''There are new boys in the, so we just training lightly in Ghana but many of the players will join us in UAE for the final preparation," he added.

Ghana will pitch camp in UAE before moving to Gabon.

