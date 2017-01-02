Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Cup of Nations | 2 January 2017 09:27 CET

AFCON-bound AIK Stockholm star Ebenezer Ofori donates to orphanage

AIK Stockholm star Ebenezer Ofori donated food items to the Cherubs Children's home in Kumasi on Sunday.

Items included toiletries, bags of rice, cooking oil, drinks and biscuits as his token to the orphanage.

Ofori has been consistent with his donations and did not disappoint this year.

The midfielder has been training with the Black Stars ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

He is expected to be named in the squad that will tour UAE on Monday.

Ofori was named in the Swedish league Team of the Season.

Ebenezer Ofori latest videos
VIDEO: Watch the wonderful goal scored by Ghanaian midfielder Ebenezer Ofori in Swedish top-flight - 2 months ago

VIDEO: Scouting Report on AIK Stockholm midfield gem Ebenezer Ofori - 2 months ago

VIDEO: Watch how AIK Stockholm star Ebenezer Ofori suffered foot injury - 11 months ago

VIDEO: Ebenezer Ofori named 2015 Swedish League Best Midfielder - 1 year ago

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Cup of Nations

The time to relax is -- when you don't have time for it.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img