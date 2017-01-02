AFCON-bound AIK Stockholm star Ebenezer Ofori donates to orphanage

AIK Stockholm star Ebenezer Ofori donated food items to the Cherubs Children's home in Kumasi on Sunday.

Items included toiletries, bags of rice, cooking oil, drinks and biscuits as his token to the orphanage.

Ofori has been consistent with his donations and did not disappoint this year.

The midfielder has been training with the Black Stars ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

He is expected to be named in the squad that will tour UAE on Monday.

Ofori was named in the Swedish league Team of the Season.

