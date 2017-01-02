Marseille still have a place in my heart after several years there-Andrew Ayew

West Ham United's signing Andre Ayew has revealed he still monitors how Marseille are performing and has a connection with the club after spending almost eleven years of his career over there.

"It's part of my life and me. I look all the time matches, assured the Hammer in micro SFR Sport .

He then congratulated the club took a turn with the arrival of the American investor.

'It's a certainty. There will be a player level and I mean quality of the players there will improve and that will be wonderful for the club and the city.'

