Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 2 January 2017 09:27 CET

Spanish third-tier side Extremadura UD announce Richard Boateng signing

Spanish third-tier side Extremadura UD have signed Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng, GHANASoccernet.com can report.

The club's sporting director Angel Becerra announced but failed to disclose terms and duration of the new recruit.

Richard, who is the younger brother of ex-Ghana international Derek Boateng, moves after spending six years with Granada but never broke into the La Liga team.

The defensive midfielder, 24, scored six goals last season in the Segunda league for Granada B

Boateng played for Liberty Professionals in Ghana.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

The wolf rolls out red carpet, remnants of Red Riding Hood.
By: Charles de Leusse
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img