Ghana FA delays Jordan Ayew AFCON arrival to aid Aston Villa in Cardiff City clash

Aston Villa have been boosted after Ghana cleared striker Jordan Ayew to travel to face Cardiff City in their English Championship League game on Monday afternoon.

Ayew, who is part of Ghana's squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations, was expected to have been released by Villa to join up with the Black Stars on Sunday.

According to FIFA laws, Villa should have released the player 14 days to the start of the tournament in Gabon which fell on New Year's Day.

However, coach Steve Bruce is desperate to use the key player for away match against Cardiff City later today.

Facing a tough fight to keep their place at the top of the league, Aston Villa wrote to the Ghana Football Association last week pleading to delay the arrival of Ayew to the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations camp.

Ghana football authorities have looked favorably at the request of the English side and will allow Ayew to play the match on Monday afternoon.

Aston Villa are 10th on the English Championship table and they need a win to boost their chances of grabbing a play-off place.

The presence of Ayew could help them win the match and keep alive their hopes of qualifying the Premier League.

