Ghana FA gives Leicester City clearance to play Amartey in Middlesbrough clash today

Leicester City will have their Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey available today when they travel to face Middlesbrough in their English Premier League game after being cleared by the Ghana Football Association.

Amartey, who is part of Ghana's squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations, was expected to have been released by the Foxes to join up with the Black Stars on Sunday.

According to FIFA laws, Leicester should have released the player 14 days to the start of the tournament in Gabon which fell on New Year's Day.

However, coach Claudio Ranieri is desperate to use the key player for away match against Middlesbrough later today.

Facing difficulties in their midfielder, the Foxes wrote to the Ghana Football Association last week pleading to delay the arrival of Amartey to the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations camp.

Ghana football authorities have looked favorably at the request of the English side and will allow Amartey to play the match on Monday afternoon.

The Foxes are desperate to beat relegation after an uncharacteristic start to their season even though they are the English champions.

