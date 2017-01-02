Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 2 January 2017 09:27 CET

Genoa willing to wait for Emmanuel Agyemang Badu to decide on his future

The Ghana international has been targeted to replace Colombian Tomas Rincon who has been sold to Juventus.

Genoa president Enrico Preziosi, who tried to sign the 26-year-old last summer, is a long-time admirer of the battling midfielder.

Badu however has his eyes fixed on only one thing and that is playing in the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon with his nation Ghana.

The midfielder will however be given the opportunity to decide his future while he is still at the AFCON as Genoa are willing to wait on him.

