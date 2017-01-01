From Agyemang-Badu to Jeff Schlupp and Daniel Opare... here are 10 Ghanaian stars who could move this winter

The January window is a time for players to evaluate their opportunities and look at options where they can earn playing time and recognition.

For some players they are being hotly pursued by stellar clubs while others have to move to put their careers back on track.

And, as the window opens again Ghanasoccernet's Players Abroad maven El Akyereko looks at some of the likely deals to happen and players who are hoping to hit the new year running.

Kwesi Appiah - Crystal Palace

Far from happy at the Selhurst Park after failing to make a Premier League appearance despite excelling for Ghana at the 2017 AFCON. Appiah stayed out for six months with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. At 26, the striker needs to keep active to regain his place in the Black Stars squad. Appiah is likely to head out on loan to regain match fitness before the end of the season. The London-born enjoyed his time at the Reading 2014/15 season and he likely to return to the Madejski Stadium.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu - Udinese

Genoa have tabled a â‚¬5 million bid to sign him as replacement for Rincon who is heading to AC Milan. However Little Zebras President Pozzo has already turned down an offer from Genoa in the summer. Badu has been linked with a Premier League move for the past 3 seasons. EPL suitors include Stoke City, West Bromwich and Middlesbrough. It is believed that Aitor Karanka's side have put through an offer worth â‚¬4 million. Badu could up his price-tag if he excelled for Ghana at the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

Daniel Opare - Augsburg

Managerial changes at the Bundesliga club has not helped Opare's fortunes at the WWK Arena. He struggled for game time during earlier stages of last season but got some minutes during the latter stages of last season. However the current season has not gone well for the former Real Madrid Castilla player. He was linked with Crystal Palace in August but Alan Pardew's men never got to sign him. The journeyed lateral-defender could head down the Bundesliga II for football reasons.

Jeffrey Schlupp - Leicester City

Out of favour at the King Power Stadium and told by Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri he can leave. The 24-year-old was dropped to the Leicester U23 squad in December and started just one game for the Premier League title-holders who are also struggling. West Brom have always maintained their interest in landing the Hamburg-born and it is reported that he has handed in a transfer request to leave.

Jordan Ayew - Aston Villa

Chinese side Shanghai SIPG have officially expressed interest in signing the Black Stars forward while Olympique Marseille want to bring him back to Stade Velodrome to partner Bafetimbi Gomes. Jordan Ayew himself doesn't feel too pleased with his role at Villa as Ivorian Jonathan Kodjia is preferred as a starter ahead of him. None of the Premier League clubs has expressed open interest despite netting 7 EPL goals on his debut season.

Jonathan Mensah - Anzhi

American Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew have reportedly advanced talks with the center-back who is not happy at the Russian side. Mensah's form has dipped at the club and is worried by his club and international future.

Raphael Dwamena - Austria Lustenau

Bagged 23 goals in the calendar year and is in the books of two English Championship clubs, Nurnberg in the German Bundesliga II. Austrian Bundesliga side Austria Wien have also expressed interest in the striker. Lustenau have confirmed receiving offers for the 21-year-old who is training with the Ghana squad in Accra.

Thomas Partey - Atletico Madrid

Enjoyed considerable amount of game time last season and even played at the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid. But has played just 40 La Liga minutes for Diego Simeone's side. He is yet to start a game this season and would be interested in a permanent move away from the Vicente Calderon. English Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Leicester City, West Brom and Stoke City are all possible destinations.

Quincy Owusu-Abeyie - NEC Nijmegen

The former Arsenal ace clashed with his manager at NEC and has not enjoyed playing time since late November. The issue doesn't look resolved and the 30-year-old wants to enjoy playing time. He signed a one-season contract and is likely to opt out and joined a new club before the resumption of the second round.

Wakaso Mubarak - Panathinaikos

Has two more years left on his Panathinaikos contract but Las Palmas are eager to bring him back to the Spanish top-flight. Los Amarilos offered the former Villarreal star the opportunity to enjoy playing again and scored classy goals during his loan spell.

