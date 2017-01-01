Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Delegation of incoming Nana Akufo Addo government meets Black Stars ahead UAE tour

A two-man delegation of the incoming Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo government met Ghana FA officials, the technical and playing bodies of the Black Stars on Sunday in Accra.

Isaac Asiamah, who was the minority spokesperson for sports in parliament, and Mustapha Hamid, the aide to the newly-elected president were at the Alisa hotel.

Players including Jonathan Mensah, Emmanuel Agyemang, Godsway Donyoh, Afriyie Acquah, Abdul Majeed Waris, Ebenezer Assifuah were present.

''We have come to present him (Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Ado) and convey first his apologises and No.2 his good wishes to you for a successful tournament,'' Hamid said.

Mustapha Hamid addresses the team. #joysports pic.twitter.com/6XVXhQHXcd

— #JoySports 99.7FM (@JoySportsGH) January 1, 2017

The Black Stars are scheduled to leave Accra on Monday after head coach Avram Grant has named his 23-man squad for the tournament.

They will camp in UAE for 11 days before flying over to Gabon for their Group D matches against Uganda, Egypt and Mali.

Sports News

