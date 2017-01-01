Joy Sports 2016 Review: Sports Personalities

Continuing our review for the year in the world of sports, we turn our attention to Sports Personalities who achieved incredible and historic success in 2016.

President Kwesi Nyantakyi (GFA President)

The year 2016 is one that President of the Ghana Football Association will savour. His club WA All Stars wrote their names in the history books of Ghana Football by becoming the first ever club from the Three regions in the North to the Ghana Premier League.

After the historic feet chalked by All Stars, Nyantakyi was onto the powerful FIFA Council. In a close-race, the Ghanaian FA leader polled 31 votes, one more than closest challenger Ahmad of Madagascar to win the seat alongside CAF’s vice president Almamy Kabele Camara of Guinea.

Emmanuel Tagoe (Boxer)

Emmanuel Tagoe did made himself and the country proud by claiming vacant IBO lightweight belt following a 12-round unanimous decision win over South Africa’s Mzonke Fana.

Christian Amoah (Weightlifter)

Amoah won Gold in the youth 85kg category in the IWF Commonwealth Weightlifting in Penang, Malaysia)

Kwesi Donsu (Footballer)

Kwesi Donsu may have missed out on Most Valuable Player of the 2015/16 season to Liberty Professionals Latif Blessing but he made the list because of his incredible 10 free kicks goals he registered of a total 15 strikes.

Daniel Amartey (Footballer)

Amartey was very blessed in 2016. He won two league titles in a single season in different countries – Denmark with Copenhagan and historic Leicester City triumph in England.

Yaw Sakyi (Basketball)

His effort in leading University of Ghana Basketball team to win Gold at the Africa university games in South Africa and celebrated 10 years of the famous inter-schools basketball competition Sprite Ball.

Moses Armah Parker (Medeama CEO)

Medeama against all odds succeeded as they reached the group stage of CAF Confederation Cup. The team beat South Africa giants and eventual winners of the CAF Champions League to seal historic qualification of the group phase. Moses Parker singlehandedly took care of club’s expenses.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye (Sports Minister)

Mr. Vanderpuye makes the list due to the role he played as Minister of the Sector.

His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama

He commissioned first ever Boxing Emporium in Bukom

Isaac Dogbe (Boxer)

Isaac Dogbe won four bouts he contested in 2016.

JoySports team gave the award to Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports