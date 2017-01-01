Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 1 January 2017 15:26 CET

Wa All Stars maestro Emmanuel Ocran handed No.10 shirt for next season

Wa All Stars enterprising winger Emmanuel Ocran has been handed the No.10 shirt for the new season.

The iconic jersey number is available after Paul Asare left the club at the end of the season.

Ocran started his Wa All Stars career with the No.31 jersey before wearing the No.15 jersey for last season.

He scored six goals last season including a hat-trick against Dreams FC.

Our responsibilities grow more proportionately as we grow in age and wealth.
By: sheikh issah abdalla
