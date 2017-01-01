Newly-promoted Bolga All Stars to announce new signings next week

Newly-promoted Bolga All Stars have resumed training and will announce their new signings next week.

Head coach Nurudeen Amadu has been working with his side to get them in shape for the upcoming campaign.

The club have adopted the Tamale Sports Stadium for their league matches for the first half of the season.

Bolga All Stars is owned by the chairman of the Upper East Region Football Association.

