Happy New Year to our readers

GHANAsoccernet.com wishes all of its readers around the world a Happy New Year.

We accept our mistakes for the year ended and your corrections made us better and we are committed in rectifying all that this year.

Our coverage for 2017 includes the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, U-17 Cup of Nations. There are also qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ghanasoccernet will also monitor the campaigns of Ghanaian sides and Ghanaians in the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

We also promise an improved coverage of the Ghana Premier League and on Ghanaian players in leagues abroad.

Best wishes.

What are your expectations from us? Let us know in the box below.

