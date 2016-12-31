Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Forty referees and 40 assistants selected Ghana Premier League

Forty referees and forty assistant referees have been selected for the2016/2017 Ghana Premier League season .

The list includes FIFA badged referees Joseph Lamptey, Reginald Lathbridge, Cecil Fleischer, Prosper Adii, Daniel Laryea and William Agbovi.

GFA/PLB referee of the season 2015/2016 season Awal Mohammed has also been selected whilst assistant referee of the season 2015/2016, Haruna Bawa has been named for the upcoming season.

The assistant referee list have eight FIFA badged referees including David Laryea, Dawood Ouedraogo, A. S Malik, Paul Atimaka, David Adjin, Eric Nantiere, Badiu Ibrahim Adams and Theresah Akongyram.

Ten others have been selected as supporting referees with ten also selected as supporting assistant referees for the new Ghana Premier League season.

