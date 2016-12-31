Egypt based Torric Jibril set to move to the Saudi Arabian League

Ghanaian youngster Touric Jibril will leave for Saudi Arabian club Al Wehda on loan.

The former Hearts of Oak youngster confirmed his imminent departure to the Saudi League soon.

'I will join the club for the start of the second half of the season,' Torric said ahead of his loan move.

Al-Wehda are also on the verge of signing Ghana Premier League duo Kwesi Donsu (from Medeama) and Martin Antwi (WAFA SC).

