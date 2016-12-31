Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Cup of Nations | 31 December 2016 20:33 CET

Stephen Appiah leads ex-internationals at Black Stars final training

Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah and retired internationals Tony Baffoe, Yusif Chibsah and Ibrahim Tanko were at the St Thomas Aquinas Park to watch the Black Stars final training session. 

They are members of the Professionals Footballers Association of Ghana who have a special bond with the senior national team.

Invited players have been training since Wednesday in Accra in the first phase of their pre-Africa Cup of Nations training.

The Black Stars will leave for UAE on 02 January to continue preparations for the tournament.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Cup of Nations

TRY TO BE FRIENDLY TO PEOPLE WHO ARE NOT FRIENDLY BECAUSE THEY NEED THE FRIENDLY PEOPLE
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img