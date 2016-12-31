John Boye reports for Black Stars training; increases squad size to 26

Turkey-based John Boye reported to the Black Stars training in Accra on the last day (Saturday) before the final Africa Cup of Nations squad naming.

The Sivasspor player delayed in arrival due to club commitments in the Turkish second-tier and Cup match.

Boye, 29, had personal sessions with physical trainer Jamie Lawrence and increased the squad size to 26.

Head coach Avram Grant will name his final 23-man squad when he meets the press at the Ghana FA secretariat on Monday.

