Cup of Nations | 31 December 2016 20:33 CET

AFCON 2017: Black Stars to be given Sunday off before jetting off to Dubai on Monday

The Black Stars will not be training on Sunday and will use the day to rest and visit loved ones before flying out to Dubai.

A total of 26 players have been training with the head coach and the physical trainer as they look to storm Gabon.

Avram Grant will look to whip his team down to the 23 players after the training period in Dubai.

But off course the likes of Baba Rahman, Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan are expected to be in the team.

