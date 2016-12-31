Genoa offer €5 million for Emmanuel Agyemang Badu to replace Rincon

Genoa are set to splash five million Euros to sign Udinese star Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.

The Ghana international has been targeted to replace Colombian Tomas Rincon who has been sold to Juventus.

Genoa president Enrico Preziosi, who tried to sign the 26-year-old last summer, is a long-time admirer of the battling midfielder.

Head coach Ivan JuriÄ‡ believes he has the qualities to bolster his side.

Badu is reported to have told Udinese president Pozzo that he wants to leave after six years at the club.

But the hindrance will be his participation at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com