Opoku Ware clinch Sprite Ball title

Opoku Ware School (OWASS) has won the tenth anniversary edition of the Sprite Ball Championship after the Ashanti Region side beat Mfantsipim School 27-25 in the final game of the tournament. Opoku Ware completed revenged the semi final loss to the same side in the last edition.

OWASS started off on a good note as the side pummeled Mfantsipim with a flurry of baskets including a pair of three point shots from Shooting Guard Emmanuel Agyapong and running layups from Emmanuel Harris.

At the end of the first half, OWASS led 19-9 in what was turning out to be a landslide win for the Kumasi side who kept danger men Kofi Aboagye Acheampong and Phixon Selwyn in check.

However, quick reaction from Mfantsipim early in the second half signaled a revival from the record winner of the competition. Midway through the half, Mfantsipim took a 24-23 lead before Harris sank completed a three point play to restore Opoku Ware’s lead and seal victory.

St. John’s School won bronze after beating Pope John’s Senior High School 23-16.

Fellow Cape-Coast based side Wesley Girls High School had much better fortunes as it beat Kumasi Girls Senior High School 6-4 in the girls division to win the Championship.