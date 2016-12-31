AFCON 2017 : Uganda boss faces selection headache ahead of choosing final roster

Uganda coach Milutin Sredejovic has revealed he is having sleepless nights as he prepares to name his final 23-man squad for next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Cranes have been training for over a month now and the Serbian tactician has been impressed with all his players.

He posted on his official twitter page on Wednesday that " On the wings of tough times in football are flying tough decisions as im squeezed between hard rock&stone to decide 23 Uganda best for AFCON"

He hopes to get a fair idea of his squad when he plays Tunisia in Tunis on 04 January in a pre-tournament friendly.

The Cranes have also lined up matches against Ivory Coast and Slovakia on their tour of UAE.

''On the wings of tough times in football are flying tough decisions as I am squeezed between hard rock and stone to decide 23 Uganda best for AFCON 2017,'' Sredojevic said on Thursday.

Uganda are returning to the Africa Cup of Nations after a 39 year absence since Ghana 1978.

On the wings of tough times in football are flying tough decisions as im squeezed between hard rock&stone to decide 23 Uganda best for AFCON — MICHOcoach (@michocoach) December 29, 2016

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports