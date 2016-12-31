In-form Rashid Sumaila wants to improve despite winning Al Gharafa player of the first round

Despite emerging the best player for Al Gharafa in the first round of the Qatar Stars League, fans favourite in-form Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila says he will still improve his performance to win more laurels.

Sumaila was voted the best player for the Cheetahs a few days ago even though he joined them later in the season on loan from Kuwait champions Al Qadsia.

And the Black Stars defender says he will strive for more.

"I am happy that my effort has been appreciated. It means I have done well for the team. But that is not the end. I need to work more," Sumaila told GHANAsoccernet.com

"There is one thing winning an award and another thing sustaining it. It is not about winning but how to prove myself beyond every reasonable doubt. So this will put much more responsibility on me. But I'll fight to improve more," he added.

The magnificent defender joined the Qatar giants when there were lying 13th on the table but has shot them up to 4th by inspiring them to pick six wins, two draws with just a loss.

He has won three man of the match awards, scoring two goals as a center back and appearing in the Qatar team of the week on two occasions.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com