Egypt turn down Stoke request for Ramadan Sobhi but permit Hull City to use Elmohamady

Egypt have rejected Stoke City's request to delay the arrival of winger Ramadan Sobhi but have permitted Hull City to use Ahmed Elmohamady for their 02 January league match.

Sobhi, a winger, will miss the Potters encounter against Watford and report for camping which starts on 01 January 2017.

"Yes, we received requests from Stoke City and Hull City asking to delay the arrival of Ramadan Sobhi and Ahmed Elmohamady respectively to join the national team camp to start preparations for the 2017 African Cup of Nations," team director Ihab Leheta told reporters on Friday.

"We agreed with Hull City to delay the arrival of Elmohamady, but we refused Stoke City's request.

"The Egyptian national team will start preparatory camp on 1 January, with all foreign-based players there on 3 January."

Egypt will face Tunisia in a pre-tournament friendly at Cairo International Stadium on 8 January.

The Pharaohs open their Nations Cup campaign in Group D against Mali on 17 January before facing Ghana and Uganda.

