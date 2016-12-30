Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 30 December 2016 22:39 CET

Avram Grant to name Black Stars squad for AFCON on Monday

By Ghanafa

The Ghana Football Association's press conference to announce the Black Stars squad for the 2017 African Cup of Nations has been rescheduled to Monday January 2, 2017.

Coach Avram Grant was expected to name his 23-man squad for the tournament on Saturday December 31 before the team departs for their training tour in UAE.

However, the press conference will now be held at the Conference room of the GFA on Monday at 11:00am.

The team will therefore hold a training session on Saturday December 31 at the St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School park as part of their unofficial training sessions in Accra.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

There must be something seriously wrong when the branch of a tree is bigger than the stem !
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img