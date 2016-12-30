Avram Grant to name Black Stars squad for AFCON on Monday

The Ghana Football Association's press conference to announce the Black Stars squad for the 2017 African Cup of Nations has been rescheduled to Monday January 2, 2017.

Coach Avram Grant was expected to name his 23-man squad for the tournament on Saturday December 31 before the team departs for their training tour in UAE.

However, the press conference will now be held at the Conference room of the GFA on Monday at 11:00am.

The team will therefore hold a training session on Saturday December 31 at the St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School park as part of their unofficial training sessions in Accra.