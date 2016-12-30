Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 30 December 2016 22:39 CET

Wesley Girls High School wins Sprite Ball Girls Division

By basketballGhana

Wesley Girls Senior High School has won the tenth anniversary edition of the Sprite Ball Championship after beating Kumasi Girls Senior High School 6-4 in the final game of the girls division at the El Wak Stadium.

In the boys division, St. John’s School beat Pope John’s School 23-16 to clinch third spot.

The ladies from Cape-Coast survived a late scare from Kumasi Girls after the latter missed two crucial free throws with time running out. The game was characterized by loads of missed shots at the rim and from three point range.

Half time score was tied at 1.
Augusta Kwateng and Eno Ampong were instrumental in getting Wesley Girls the stunning win. The win was more remarkable considering this was Wesley Girls first time in the competition after a four year absence.

This is the third win for Wesley Girls in the tournament and makes them the most successful team in the female division. For Kumasi Girls, it marks another loss with a medal on the line at Sprite Ball following the fourth place finish in the last edition.

Aggrey Memorial Mount Zion failed to defend its crown as it clinched the bronze medal by beating Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School 26-10.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

You can neither frighten, treating nor suppress a chameleon with colours
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img